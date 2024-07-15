Rented room fire victim in critical condition died today - Police

MELAKA: A woman who was in critical condition after being trapped in a rented room of a four-storey building that caught fire in Jalan Plaza Mahkota here on Thursday died while being treated in Melaka Hospital today.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the victim, Azliha Ngah Ariffin, 40, from Pengkalan Pegoh, Lahat, Perak died at 12.44 pm.

“An autopsy is being conducted on the victim’s body,” he said in a statement here today.

Azliha’s two young daughters, Nur Riaisha Zahra Abdullah, two, and Nuralia Karisa Abdullah, 12, died at the same hospital on Thursday while being treated after they, along with their mother, were found unconscious by firefighters on the third floor of the building during the fire.