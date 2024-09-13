‘Report abuse at childcare centres via Talian Kasih’

PETALING JAYA: The public is urged to call Talian Kasih at 15999, which is operated by the Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry, if they detect any suspicious sounds or signs of abuse at childcare centres.

Malaysia Association of Registered Early Children and Development president Norshaila Abdullah said such prompt action would ensure immediate action

is taken to protect vulnerable children.

On Sept 6, an eight-month-old infant allegedly had a milk bottle shoved into its mouth, then covered with a piece of cloth and smothered with a pillow by a caregiver at a daycare centre.

The inhumane actions of the caregiver were said to be revealed through closed-circuit television footage at the centre.

The father, Mohd Fikry Amri, 39, said his wife had to take their child to the hospital herself after finding the baby unconscious with a bleeding mouth and blue in the face after being informed by the daycare centre.

Norshaila said such cruelty is utterly unacceptable and should never happen in a childcare centre.

She said childcare centres are meant to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children and any form of abuse or neglect is a profound betrayal of that responsibility.

“The prevalence of unlicensed childcare centres underscores a significant gap in the enforcement of regulations.

“If stricter enforcement measures are not implemented, including more rigorous inspections and penalties for violations, these unlicensed centres will continue to operate and potentially compromise the safety and well-being of children.”

Norshaila said despite the Child Care Centre Act 1984 governing protection of children at licensed childcare centres, unlicensed establishments continue to operate and present risks of neglect, abuse and other forms of mistreatment against children.

She said through her observation, most reported cases of child abuse and negligence involved babysitters working at unregistered childcare centres.

A Klang Social Welfare Department spokesperson said childcare centres can be operated in commercial and residential areas, but must obtain approval from the Fire Department, local authorities and district health office before applying for a licence.

“Childcare centres with fewer than three children are not entitled to obtain a licence, whereas nurseries with more than four children must obtain a licence from the department and undergo an inspection.

“If there are any cases being reported about the nurseries, immediate action will be taken by the Health Ministry to close the nursery for two weeks for further investigations.”

The spokesperson said all caregivers at childcare centres must obtain the Kursus Asuhan Permata, even if they have completed an early childhood education course, to ensure that they have the knowledge and skills needed to provide safe and effective care for the children in their charge.

“The course is a mandatory training requirement that offers extensive instructions and care, derived from the curriculum of Permata Negara, organised by the Social Welfare Department. Only centres that are officially registered are authorised to conduct this course.

“The training programme covers essential topics, including basic first aid, child development, fire prevention, CPR techniques and addresses the oral health of children,” she said.

According to the department’s minimum standards for childcare centres, the caregiver-to-child ratio is considered adequate, with one caregiver for every three children under one year old, one caregiver for every five children aged one to three, and one caregiver for every 10 children aged three to four.

Norshaila said parents also have a crucial role in ensuring the safety and quality of childcare centres.

She urged them to actively engage in the selection process by visiting new childcare centres that open in their area.

“This proactive approach allows parents to personally assess the environment and ensure it meets the necessary standards.”