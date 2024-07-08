Report on Meta’s apology to PM Anwar gets Arab world’s attention

KUALA LUMPUR: News report of Meta Platforms Inc. apologising following the removal of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s postings in Facebook and Instagram accounts received widespread media coverage in the Arab world and Arabic-speaking countries.

Malaysia had demanded an explanation from Meta after messages of condolence for the martyred Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were taken down from the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the prime minister.

The report is published among others through online news platforms like masrawy.com and aawsat.com based in Egypt, alroya.com (Oman), sarayanews.com (Jordan), alalam.ir (Iran), alquds.co.uk and alghad.ty (UK), aljazeera.net, alaraby.com (Qatar) and alwatannews.com (Bahrain).

“We apologise for the operational error in which the posts from the prime minister’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were taken down. The posts have been restored with the correct news label,“ a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in response to questions via email.

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had summoned Meta to provide an explanation regarding the removal of content related to the Palestinian issue on Anwar’s social media accounts.

The PMO, in its statement, had expressed its displeasure at Meta’s actions in removing Anwar’s messages, expressing condolences and respect for Haniyeh on Facebook and Instagram on May 14 and July 30.

“The Prime Minister’s Office sees Meta’s action as a form of discrimination, unfairness and restricting freedom of expression.

“It is also an insult to the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people to seek justice and human rights,“ according to the PMO statement.

ALSO READ: Meta restores PM Anwar’s post with “allowed for public awareness” note