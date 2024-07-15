Restaurant supervisor claims trial to CBT involving RM81,000

MELAKA: A restaurant supervisor pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to 25 counts of breach of trust involving company funds totaling RM81,126.86.

Nur Putra Assyarafain Zuhari, 22, who was entrusted with the money from restaurant sales, allegedly failed to remit the funds to the company.

The offences were allegedly committed between March 17 and June 19 this year, at the Tokmer Enterprise Jasin Bestari branch premises.

The charges framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum penalty of up to 14 years’ imprisonment with whipping and a fine if convicted.

The prosecution conducted by deputy public prosecutors Nur Shazwanie Marizan and Rashidah Baharom, proposed bail at RM50,000 for all charges.

However, Nur Putra Assyarafain, who was unrepresented requested a lower bail as his parents were dependent on him.

Judge Azaraorni Abd Rahman granted bail totaling RM42,500 with one surety and fixed Aug 19 for document submission and case re-mention.