Results for admissions to Public Universities out tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The results for admissions to public universities for the 2024/2025 academic session for Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Agama Tinggi Malaysia (STAM), matriculation and foundation certificates and diploma holders, will be out tomorrow.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) in a statement today said the results can be checked from noon tomorrow until 5 pm on Sept 15 at these links; https://jpt.utm.my; https://jpt.uum.edu.my; https://jpt.unimas.my; https://jpt.ums.edu.my; and https://jpt.umt.edu.my or through the UPUPocket mobile app.

The ministry said successful applicants must confirm their acceptance between Sept 7 and 15, while unsuccessful applicants can submit an appeal through the UPUOnline at https://upu.mohe.gov.my within 10 days from tomorrow.

According to the ministry, the offer of places for the 2024/2025 academic session is final and any application for a change of study programme will not be entertained.