Safee steps down as PFAM president

FORMER national striker Safee Sali has resigned as president of the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM).

Safee said it was not an easy decision to make, but he believed the time had come for him to step aside for the younger generation to lead the association.

“I firmly believe that introducing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas is vital for the continued growth and development of football on a global scale.

“It has been an honour to serve in this capacity, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together during my tenure. My responsibility as PFAM president, which began in 2019, has come to an end today,” he said in a statement on his Instagram account today.

Safee expressed confidence that the new leaders of the association will inject fresh energy into the game and that he looks forward to seeing the positive changes they will make.