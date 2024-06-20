Results for application into IPTA, ILKA for post-SPM out on June 28

KUALA LUMPUR: School leavers who have completed their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and applied to further their studies at public higher education institutions (IPTA) will be able to find out if they have succeeded next week.

In a statement today, the Higher Education Ministry announced that results for admission into public universities (UA), polytechnics, community colleges (KK) and public skills training institutions (ILKA) at certificate, foundation and diploma levels for the Academic Session 2024/2025 will be made available from 12pm on June 28 until 5pm on July 7.

“Results can be checked online via the links: jpt.utm.my, jpt.uum.edu.my, jpt.unimas.my, jpt.ums.edu.my and jpt.umt.edu.my, or through the UPUPocket mobile application on smartphones,“ according to the statement.

The ministry stated that acceptance of offers will be open from June 29 to July 7 on the IPTA and ILKA websites.

An official offer letter will be issued by IPTA and ILKA to successful candidates from June 29, after the candidate confirms their acceptance of the offer within the specified period.

Applicants who did not succeed or have only been offered certificate level studies can submit appeal applications through the Unit Pengambilan Universiti (UPU) for admission to UA and polytechnics at upu.mohe.gov.my within 10 days, from 12pm on June 28 until 5pm on July 7.

“Appeals to Community Colleges and ILKA can be sent directly to the institution concerned without going through UPUOnline. Offers for the 2024/2025 Academic Session are final and any applications to change study programmes and IPTA/ILKA are not allowed.

“The appeal selection policy is subject to availability of places offered according to the study programme after the registration of new students is completed,” the ministry added.

Any inquiries regarding the UPUOnline application can be forwarded to the IPTA Student Admissions Division directly at the Higher Education Department IPTA Student Admissions Division or via telephone number 03-8684 2363 and email upu@mohe.gov.my.

Visit the IPTA Student Admissions Division’s social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for more information.