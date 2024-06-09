KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) issued 11 compounds in a raid on 19 retail shops in Kampung Segambut Dalam here today.

Kuala Lumpur KPDN chief enforcement officer Nurul Syarina Md Anuar said that the raid was prompted by viral public complaints on social media about the influx of foreigners in the area and resulted in the seizure of goods valued at RM3,300.

“Compounds were issued for various offences, such as failure to display price tag, unverified weighing equipment, selling controlled items above the set price and selling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at retail without a valid licence,“ she said in a statement here today.

She said the owner of one grocery store was a local citizen based on the licence issued by the local authority (PBT).

“There were also premises operating with expired permits, managed by foreigners, and serving predominantly foreigners residing in the area,” she said.

The case is investigated in accordance with the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and the Control of Supplies Act 1961.