Retailer to face action for hoarding, profiteering of controlled goods

IPOH: A retailer in Taman Kota Jaya, Simpang near Taiping will be subject to action for hoarding and selling controlled goods above the stipulated price.

This followed an inspection conducted at the premises by the Perak enforcement division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) yesterday.

Its director, Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said during the inspection, the KPDN team was informed that the premises had no more stock of the 1 kilogram (kg) packet of cooking oil.

“Suspicious of the allegation, enforcement officers carried out an inspection and found 220 kg of the subsidised 1 kg cooking oil packets in the store at the premises,“ he said in a statement today.

Kamalludin said a further inspection found that the 1 kg of coarsely refined white granulated sugar had been sold for RM2.90 per packet, which exceeded the stipulated price of RM2.85.

He said the packets of cooking oil and sugar along with several related documents were confiscated and the case was being investigated under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and the Control of Supplies Act 1961.