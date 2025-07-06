Selangor lawmakers to get Putra Heights gas explosion briefing

KLANG: A special briefing session for Selangor lawmakers regarding the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion will take place after the first day of the state assembly sitting tomorrow. The session aims to provide clarity on the incident and prevent misinformation.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced that the briefing will be led by a technical investigation committee, including representatives from the police and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

“The objective is to ensure that all elected representatives clearly understand the facts of the incident and do not form their assumptions,” he said after launching the Plastic-Free Campaign 2025 Series 2.

The briefing will allow lawmakers to discuss the matter in the state assembly after receiving technical details. State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin was also present at the event.

The Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Selangor State Legislative Assembly runs from July 7 to 18.

On June 30, Selangor police confirmed no sabotage, foul play, or negligence in the April 1 underground Petronas gas pipeline explosion in Subang Jaya. The state government has since formed a special committee to review the investigation report and propose follow-up actions.

The committee will engage with federal agencies and stakeholders on disaster management and public communication strategies. - Bernama