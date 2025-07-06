JPJ Kelantan collects RM205k from seized vehicle auction

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Road Transport Department (JPJ) successfully auctioned 102 seized vehicles, generating RM205,290 in revenue.

The event, held at the JPJ headquarters in Panji, saw a Hino FSIK lorry fetch the highest bid at RM51,000, while a Modenas Kriss motorcycle sold for the lowest price of RM250.

State JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah confirmed the auction was conducted transparently, with oversight from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), National Audit Department, and JPJ Headquarters. “All vehicles were disposed of in compliance with court-issued forfeiture orders,“ he said.

The second-highest bid was RM30,000 for a Daihatsu Delta. The proceeds will contribute to state revenue, reinforcing JPJ’s commitment to lawful enforcement.