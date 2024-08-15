Retired civil servant loses RM276,900 to scammers

KUANTAN: A retired civil servant lost RM276,900 after falling victim to scammers impersonating officials of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police.

Deputy Pahang police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin reported that the 64-year-old woman received a phone call from an unknown individual, who claimed to be an MCMC officer on July 16, alleging she was involved in money laundering activities.

“The phone call was then transferred to another suspect posing as a police officer. Between July 16 and July 29, the suspect instructed the victim to transfer funds through an ATM into six different bank accounts.

“The funds included the victim’s savings, her husband’s funds from Amanah Saham Bumiputera, and Tabung Haji. After realising she had been scammed, the victim lodged a report at the Kuantan district police station,” he said in a statement today.

He advised the public to remain calm and avoid panicking, and not to blindly trust any claims made by unknown individuals over the phone.

He also urged people to always verify such claims with the police or relevant government agencies to prevent being victims of fraud.