Review of Ustaz Don’s issue in final stage - MAIS

KLANG: The discussion and review concerning issues related to independent preacher Don Daniyal Don Biyajid, also known as Ustaz Don, are now in the final stage, said Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof.

Abdul Aziz said that MAIS, through its Credentials Committee, has held a face-to-face meeting with Don Daniyal and completed the review of a written statement regarding the content of a religious lecture he delivered.

“So far, I have not received any official report. The Credentials Committee is reviewing the information received and the views of its members, and an official announcement will be made soon,” he told reporters after launching the 2024 Riqab Liberation Month Campaign here today.

On June 25, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) reportedly issued an instruction to all agencies, mosques, surau and musollas in the state to postpone or refrain from inviting Don Daniyal to teach Islam on their premises.

This followed concerns that some of Don Daniyal’s teachings or lectures might potentially violate provisions in the Credentials Regulations (Selangor) 2008.

In another development, Abdul Aziz said MAIS allocated RM19.4 million from this year’s zakat fund for asnaf under the riqab category, such as to provide rehabilitation, protection, treatment, prevention and other related assistance.

He said the allocation is channelled in the form of grants to institutions and programmes for the rehabilitation of this group, which is carried out by 26 Riqab Rehabilitation Homes under MAIS and three other rehabilitation homes.

Asnaf riqab refers to a Muslim individual who is plagued by social and aqidah-related problems such as drug addiction, incest, homosexuality, transgenderism or has deviated from pure teachings of Islam, as defined by the state fatwa in 2012.