PETALING JAYA: An NGO has proposed that the Melaka governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam revoke the Darjah Pangkuan Seri Melaka (DPSM) which carries the “Datuk” title which was awarded to currently embattled Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings’s (GISBH) CEO, Nasiruddin Ali.

According to Kosmo, Pertubuhan Kepimpinan Anak Bangsa Melaka (PKABM) chairman, Wan Ahmad Afiq Noordin said that this action is warranted as some states have declared the teachings practised by GISBH contained elements of heresy.

Wan Ahmad Afiq also shared that his NGO has launched a petition to support the revocation and almost 1,000 signatures have been collected so far.

“We have gathered nearly 1,000 signatures for this petition, which clearly reflects the public’s concern and unease regarding this issue.

“Although Nasiruddin has not been found guilty by the court, the allegations have negatively impacted public perception of the state’s award system.

“This investigation has tarnished the good name of the state of Melaka because it highlights an individual who is now involved in a major controversy,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that they urge this revoke to be considered to ensure that Melaka continues to be known as a state that upholds integrity and morality.

Meanwhile, as of September 23, a total of 153 accounts linked to GISBH worth RM882,795.94 have been frozen, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said 38 vehicles, estimated to be worth RM3.94 million, and 14 plots of land, the value of which is still under investigation, were also seized.

A seven-day remand has been obtained against 19 members of GISBH’s top management, including Nasiruddin Ali.

They will be remanded until September 25.

