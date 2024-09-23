153 accounts linked to GISBH worth over RM800,000 frozen - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: To date, a total of 153 accounts linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) worth RM882,795.94 have been frozen, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said 38 vehicles, estimated to be worth RM3.94 million, and 14 plots of land, the value of which is still under investigation, were also seized.

The freezing of the accounts was carried out under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act, while the seizures were made under Section 45(2) of the same act.

“A total of 26 animals, consisting of nine horses, 14 rabbits, and three peacocks, as well as cash amounting to RM18,650 and two watches valued at RM600, were also confiscated,“ he told a press conference at the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) here today.

Meanwhile, Razarudin denied claims that the police had neglected the seized animals, explaining that the Department of Veterinary Services and local authorities had collaborated to examine and care for the animals.

Razarudin said that the police are investigating the possibility that 572 children rescued during Op Global, who are currently placed in 11 safe houses provided by the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), have not been claimed by their parents because they do not want their status to be exposed.

He noted that investigations could be conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code, as members of this company have claimed that the children are orphans and have received assistance on their behalf.

“They will not admit these are their children; instead, they will claim they are orphans, as some of them have ‘bin’ or ‘binti Abdullah’ to their names. This may be a way to obtain donations,“ he said.

Razarudin also said that some of the children have been instructed to say they do not recognise their biological parents.

“Some of the members have four wives and as many as 34 children, yet only two live with them. If we ask for the names of the other 32 children, they might not even know,“ he said.

Commenting on the fourth phase of Op Global, which was launched on Sept 21, Razarudin said a total of 35 investigation papers have been opened, and 156 individuals have been remanded until Sept 28. These include 80 men and 76 women aged between 18 and over 65.

He said the investigation papers were opened under the Children Act 2021, the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, the Immigration Act 1959/1963, and Section 298 of the Penal Code.

The police have also opened an investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code for threats made against Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.

“A total of 187 victims were rescued during this phase, comprising 100 males and 87 females,” he said.

Razarudin added that a boy was also rescued from a welfare home associated with GISBH in Tapah, Perak, believed to be a victim of abuse after a video showing the child being stomped on went viral on social media.