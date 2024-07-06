RM110 million for infrastructure projects at Labuan Membedai Air Force base

LABUAN: The Federal government has approved an allocation of RM110 million for various infrastructure development projects at the Membedai Air Force base, scheduled to commence this year.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said these projects aim to enhance the operational capabilities of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), improve slope protection, and expand the military family housing (RKAT) facilities.

He said the new projects include the construction of the base headquarters buildings, a base command control centre (BCCC), and a Handau Squadron facility.

“We expect these projects to be completed by 2026,” Nanta said during the handover ceremony of the completed infrastructure project for Squadron Hawk at the Membedai Air Force base today.

Nanta highlighted the RM19.2 million project for Squadron Hawk is a testament to the government’s dedication to providing better facilities for military personnel.

The minister said the project commenced in 2019 and was completed in March this year.

It includes upgrading the existing headquarters building, garage, computer-based training (CBT) facilities, and aircraft ground support equipment/vehicle offices.

Additionally, a new block building for non-married personnel and pavement works at Taxiway Bravo and Taxiway Alpha are included in the upgrade.

“The government hopes these projects will positively impact the Defence Ministry and enhance the capacity of Squadron Hawk for security operations in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Public Works Department (PWD) Director Mohd Faizul Ali Hanapiah said the department has been rigorously overseeing the project’s progress.

“We have closely monitored the project, even though the contractor has faced various challenges, including difficulties in procuring building materials,” he said.

Nanta also inspected the RM1.2 million three-way junction upgrade at Jalan Penghulu Tuah.