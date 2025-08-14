KL City coach Vidakovic frustrated by late Sabah equaliser in Super League

KUALA Lumpur City FC head coach Risto Vidakovic described his team’s 1-1 draw against Sabah FC as a tough result to accept after conceding a late equaliser.

The match, held at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras, saw KL City dominate the second half but fail to secure victory.

Vidakovic said his side controlled play after halftime and created multiple chances to win.

“The result is a draw but it’s the worst feeling you can have when you concede a goal especially after controlling almost the entire second half,” he told reporters.

He refused to single out any player for Sabah’s stoppage-time leveller, instead citing fatigue and a disrupted pre-season.

“We are not 100% physically, not at the top. I think we played a good game and we have to continue growing,” he added.

The coach urged fans to remain patient as new signings adapt to his tactics.

KL City took the lead in the 65th minute through an own goal by Sabah’s Dane Ingham.

Sabah, reduced to 10 men after Dean Pelekanos’ red card, equalised via Gabriel Peres’ header in added time.

KL City now sit third in the Super League with four points ahead of their next match against Penang FC. - Bernama