Avangaad unlocks RM44.5m to drive strategic growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Main Market-listed marine operations service and solutions provider Avangaad Bhd has completed the sale of its floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel for US$10.5 million (approximately RM44.5 million), realising an immediate gain of RM29.4 million.

The divestment delivers RM44.5 million in cash proceeds, which will be strategically redeployed into higher-yielding, longer-tenured assets in line with Avangaad’s long-term growth strategy. This move also provides greater financial flexibility to strengthen the group’s capacity for sustaining a balanced fleet and expanding service offerings across both oil and gas (O&G) and non-O&G markets.

Executive director Datuk Wira Mubarak Hussain Akhtar Husin described the transaction as a move to “create optionality” for the group.

“We are monetising this asset at the right time to ensure Avangaad remains agile and well-capitalised. In asset strategy, success lies in aligning capability with contract tenure. Our fleet includes vessels capable of securing decade-long commitments, each contributing to long-term portfolio optimisation,” he said.

Datuk Wira Mubarak added that the proceeds act as a natural hedge, enhancing the group’s resilience to cyclical market changes while positioning it to capture opportunities that improve earnings visibility.

“The capital unlocked further strengthens our agility and decisiveness, setting a clear course to redefine integrated maritime solutions in the region,” he said.

The next capital deployment is currently under review. The gain from this sale underscores Avangaad’s stable operational cash flow and its readiness to pursue expanded charter contract opportunities.