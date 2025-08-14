Melaka FC struggles with team rhythm in Super League opener

MELAKA FC is still searching for their rhythm after a 1-1 draw against Penang FC in their 2025-2026 Super League opener at Hang Jebat Stadium.

Head coach K. Devan acknowledged that the team’s new foreign signings need time to gel with the revamped squad.

He noted that the first-half performance lacked aggression, allowing Penang FC too much attacking space.

Defensive lapses and ineffective counterattacks also contributed to the opponents creating chances.

“In the first half, we could have played better but were less aggressive and gave Penang FC too much space,“ Devan said.

He added that communication issues with the Brazilian players and inexperience in the Super League were key factors.

Most local players in the squad came from the A1 League, adding to the adjustment challenges.

Penang FC took the lead in the 28th minute through Dylan Christopher Charles Wenzek Halls’ header.

Melaka FC equalised in the 69th minute thanks to Brazilian striker Juan Douglas Teles Da Silva.

Devan pointed out that the team lacked an on-field leader, a problem he hopes to resolve soon.

Despite improvements in the second half, he stressed the need to build confidence and adapt to his tactics.

“They have only trained together for less than a month,“ Devan said.

The two teams will face off again this Sunday in the FA Cup round of 16 at Hang Jebat Stadium.

Devan emphasised the importance of winning at home to stay competitive.

Penang FC coach Wan Rohaimi Wan Ismail admitted his team is improving but needs to address weaknesses.

“We need our first win in either the Super League or FA Cup to boost morale,“ he said.

The upcoming FA Cup match will test both teams’ ability to adjust their strategies. - Bernama