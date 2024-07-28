RM1.67m worth of misappropriated diesel seized in Negeri Sembilan as of June

NILAI: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 790,409 litres of misappropriated diesel worth RM1.67 million in Negeri Sembilan through Op Tiris from January to June 10 this year.

Its Negeri Sembilan director, Muhammad Zahir Mazlan, said 55 cases under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 were also recorded during the same period.

“No diesel-related cases were recorded after June 10 or after the implementation of diesel subsidy rationalisation,“ he told reporters after attending the Negeri Sembilan Fest (NS Fest) 2024 here today.

On the NS Fest, he said the state KPDN also set up a Rahmah MADANI Sales booth offering more than 40 items at prices up to 30 per cent lower than market prices, involving basic dry essentials, personal hygiene products and baby care items.

He said this initiative also provides an opportunity for traders to shape a better business culture through Retail Sector Digitalisation (ReDI), a cashless business concept and market domination advisory services.

Muhammad Zahir said the Rahmah MADANI Sales this time also offer various attractive prizes for lucky draws throughout the eight-day NS Fest 2024, which started yesterday.