RM200m commitment by govt to TVET policy lauded

PETALING JAYA: Experts said a RM200 million commitment by the government to the newly launched National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Policy 2030 is set to reshape the TVET landscape.

National Association of Private Educational Institutions secretary-general Dr Teh Choon Jin said the funds for TVET initiatives is essential to develop infrastructure and enhance curricula.

“Collaboration between the government, educational institutions and industries would ensure TVET programmes align with market needs and provide students with relevant skills and practical experience.

“Modernising the curricula is crucial as it equips graduates with updated skills and makes them competitive in the job market.”

He said while the policy would transform the sector by developing a skilled and value driven workforce, its success depends on effective implementation, continuous updates to training methods and overcoming bias against vocational education.

“By positioning TVET as an attractive and viable educational pathway, the policy would change the view of vocational training as a less prestigious option compared with academic routes.

“Strong government support and clear policies demonstrate a serious effort to elevate the TVET status.”

Teh said the shift could lead to a more balanced distribution of students across educational streams, reducing pressure on universities and better aligning educational outcomes with market needs.

He added that addressing barriers preventing individuals from pursuing TVET education is crucial to make it inclusive and accessible, particularly to marginalised and underserved communities.

“Key strategies include providing scholarships and grants to low income students, promoting TVET as a primary career choice through targeted outreach and improving infrastructure and resources.

“The policy would establish a national TVET council for coordinated governance, partner with industry and international bodies to offer training opportunities and establish Malaysia as a leader of sustainable economic growth.”

Universiti Teknologi Mara academic development director Assoc Prof Dr Suriyani Ariffin said the policy proposes developing unified branding and promotion strategies to improve TVET attractiveness.

“The strategies include enhancing the quality and relevance of TVET programmes through industry collaboration, which would ensure the curricula aligns with job market needs.

“The policy also emphasises the importance of promoting TVET as a first choice education and career path by highlighting success stories and career opportunities for TVET graduates.”

She said the policy emphasises the productive industry collaboration as a strategic move to enhance the delivery and relevance of TVET programmes in Malaysia.

She added that a robust governance and coordination mechanism should be established with a centralised body for oversight to monitor and evaluate policy progress and effectiveness.

“Regular audits and reviews, along with a comprehensive data collection and analysis system, are crucial for tracking enrollment and graduation rates, employment outcomes and industry satisfaction.

“Engaging stakeholders with input from industries, TVET institutions, students and graduates could provide valuable insights into the practical implementation of the policy.”

Suriyani said addressing key areas would ensure TVET programmes are effective, transparent and aligned with stakeholder needs and build a robust and responsive education system that supports Malaysian economic development and workforce needs.