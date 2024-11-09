Road closures in KK for Malaysia Day celebration

KOTA KINABALU: Several roads will be permanently and periodically closed in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16, which will be held at Padang Merdeka here starting at 7 p.m.

According to a post on Merdeka360’s Facebook page, the roads to be permanently closed are Simpang Tiga Bukit Bendera, the entrance at the Dewan Masyarakat Kota Kinabalu traffic light, and Simpang Pintu Gerbang Istana leading to Padang Merdeka.

Meanwhile, roads to be closed in stages include the entrance to the field near KFC in the Bandaran area.

Traffic police will be stationed at traffic lights, critical junctions on main roads, and roundabouts in the city centre to ensure smooth traffic flow and to avoid congestion.

Motorists passing through the affected areas are urged to exercise caution and follow the instructions of traffic police for a smooth and safe journey.

For more information, visit the website www.merdeka360.my.