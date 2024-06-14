Robber fires gunshots, escapes with jewellery from Port Klang outlet

PETALING JAYA: An armed robber shot twice at a goldsmith shop in Jalan Persiaran Raja Muda Musa, Port Klang, yesterday before managing to escape with several pieces of jewellery.

In a statement, South Klang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Cha Hoong Fong said the suspect initially forced the security guard to surrender his weapon.

The suspect then escorted the guard inside and fired two shots aimed at the floor, causing customers inside the shop to run away before demanding the shopkeeper to hand over jewellery.

However, the shopkeeper refused to comply, leading the suspect to take several bracelets and chains from the sales counter, as well as two customers’ handbags, before fleeing the scene on a blue Yamaha Y150 motorcycle with an unspecified registration number.

Cha said while no injuries occurred during the incident, the outlet has yet to determined losses due to the robbery.

The suspect was described as wearing a long-sleeved red shirt and dark trousers, as well as a white helmet with a black visor and white gloves.

Cha said police have opened investigations under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 for discharging a firearm.

He also urged members of the public with information regarding the incident to call South Klang police district headquarters at 03-3376 2222 to aid in the investigation.