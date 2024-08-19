Rozaid’s death like losing a family member, says Anwar

SUBANG JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his condolences to the family of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Media and Strategic Communications director Rozaid Abdul Rahman who died yesterday.

Anwar said Rozaid’s passing was a profound loss, as he had regarded him as both a friend and a family member.

“I have lost a friend and family member because Rozaid has been a long-time acquaintance since his days in the media. His father was a close friend in Permatang Pauh and even served as a state assemblyman.

“In the Prime Minister’s Office, he was a key figure in strategising media relations and providing a positive approach. My family and I pray that Rozaid’s soul will be blessed and his wife and family will be granted patience. Personally, I have lost a dear friend and comrade,“ he told reporters after paying his last respects at the Putra Heights Mosque here today.

Earlier, Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, spent nearly an hour at the mosque.

Also present were former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil, Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, and Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Nearly 100 people performed the funeral prayers led by Putra Heights Mosque imam Muhammad Ilyas Zulkipli.

The body was later taken to the Precinct 20 Muslim cemetery in Putrajaya.

Among those who attended the funeral were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, former Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin, Ministry of Communications secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai and Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Rozaid, 59, who was appointed as director of Media and Strategic Communications on May 23, 2023, died at his home in Putra Heights here due to heart problems.

With vast experience in the field of journalism for over 40 years, the veteran journalist previously received treatment at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang since July 1 and was discharged on Aug 6.

He is survived by his wife and seven children, aged between 17 and 33.