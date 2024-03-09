Rubber tapper charged with causing grievous hurt to elderly man ordered sent to Hospital Bahagia

TAIPING: The Sessions Court here today ordered a rubber tapper charged with causing grievous hurt to an elderly man with a machete last week to be sent for mental observation.

Judge Nabisha Ibrahim made the order following a request by the prosecution, represented by deputy [public prosecutor Ng Yan Ni for Muhammad Suhardi Din, 54, to undergo a mental health assessment at Hospital Bahagia Tanjung Rambutan, Ulu Kinta.

Ng told the court that during the investigation, it was found that the accused was under the influence of drugs and had an unstable mental health condition.

Muhammad Suhardi was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code with intentionally causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon to Omar Besar, 68, at a house in Kampung Seri Tasik Ganda, Temenggor, Gerik at 3:20 pm last Aug 27.

He faced imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine or whipping if found guilty.

The court then set Oct 1 for mention.