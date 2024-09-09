RXZ Members 6.0: Comply with rules to hold next year’s event - Police

KUALA TERENGGANU: Organisers and participants of the RXZ Members 6.0 Programme, scheduled for Sept 13 and 14, have been reminded to comply with the strict rules set by the authorities, if they wish to hold the event again next year.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Khairi Kharuddin said that clear guidelines were provided to the organisers through four coordination meetings involving other agencies, including the Kuala Terengganu City Council, the Road Transport Department (JPJ), and the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) concessionaire.

He said that the rules include ensuring motorcyclists hold a valid driving licence, their vehicles have road tax, no illegal modifications are made, and that motorcycle plates follow the required specifications.

“In addition, participants must ensure their motorcycle exhausts are not modified and that they stop at all roadblocks conducted.

“If there are violations, we may consider (not granting permits for future events) even though this is the seventh time it’s being organised,” he said after attending the RXZ Members 6.0 Programme coordination meeting at the Terengganu Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

According to Khairi, a total of 101 officers and policemen would be on duty to ensure safety and smooth traffic during the two days of the programme.

In addition, he said, patrols in residential areas and roadblocks would be increased, particularly in Kuala Terengganu, the venue for the event.

“This time, we anticipate that 80,000 participants will camp in Terengganu for the RXZ Members 6.0 Programme.

“For the RXZ Members 6.0 Programme, we will conduct operations in residential areas and increase roadblocks both day and night in Kuala Terengganu. In addition to the police, 50 JPJ personnel will be on duty to ensure security,” he said.

Khairi said that last year, four fatal accidents involving RXZ Members 5.0 Programme participants were recorded, resulting in four deaths, and that a total of 292 summonses were issued for various offences during a special operation.

Therefore, he urged participants to be extra cautious, especially when travelling on the LPT2.