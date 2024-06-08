S’gor PH to discuss UMNO’s bid for a seat in Kota Raja

KUALA SELANGOR: Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) is open to discussing and considering UMNO’s request to be allocated at least one seat in the Kota Raja division for the upcoming general election (GE).

Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, said the matter can be finalised in a meeting as coalition partners in the Unity Government and brought up to the Presidential Council level.

“This matter needs to be discussed because we will be facing an election around 2027 or 2028. It should be considered part of our Unity Government partnership,” he said.

He told reporters this reporters after the closing ceremony of the Selangor Menteri Besar Cup 2024 uniformed bodies’ march-past competition at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Puncak Alam here today.

Amirudin also urged other partners in the Unity Government not to overreact to the proposal put forward in the UMNO division meeting.

“Let them go through the process without jumping to conclusions. We will observe how it progresses and how it will be implemented,” he said.

On Aug 4, UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported to have supported the proposal for the party to be given at least one of the four seats in the Kota Raja division for the upcoming election.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said the proposal put forth by Kota Raja UMNO division chief Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz during the Kota Raja UMNO annual meeting aligns with the current political reality based on mutual understanding within the Unity Government.

The four seats include the Kota Raja parliamentary seat and three state seats, namely Sentosa, Sungai Kandis and Kota Kemuning.