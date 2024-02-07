Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assists elderly dialysis patients amid flood crisis

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assisted three senior citizens from Tamparuli and Inanam who needed dialysis treatment after their residences became inaccessible due to road closures and damage caused by floods since last Sunday.

The Sabah JBPM Operations Centre in a statement said personnel from the Tuaran and Lintas Fire and Rescue Stations facilitated the transport of the three kidney patients to their dialysis appointments at the hospital.

“Two patients, a man and a woman in their 60s from Kampung Bawang, Tamparuli, were evacuated from their homes before being transported to Tuaran Hospital using the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) vehicle.

“Personnel from the Tuaran Fire and Rescue Station responded to the incident location, 15 kilometres away, after receiving a call at 8.34 am. It took over an hour to complete the operation, which concluded at 9.55 am,“ the statement read.

Another patient from Jalan Kionsom, Kampung Bambangan 2, Inanam, also received attention when Lintas Fire and Rescue personnel helped to carry him for 100 metres since the road at his residence was damaged and muddy from the flood.

The station received a call about the incident at 11.38 am, after which 11 personnel were dispatched to the location, four kilometres away.

The 63-year-old man was subsequently handed over to the ambulance services to be transported to Likas Hospital for his dialysis appointment.