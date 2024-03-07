PETALING JAYA: Environmental activist SM Muthu passed away on Sunday (June 30) at 5pm after succumbing to his two-year battle with cancer.

The 75-year-old was a prominent activist in Sabah’s environmental scene and actively championed a few conservation causes a few months prior to his demise, The Star reported.

His stance on environmental rights earned him the nickname “Green Man” in the Sabahan eco scene, previously involved in issues such as the Tanjung Beach and Likas Bay development projects, opposing the use of coal plants to generate power as well as championing indigenous and social rights.

Former Sabah Environmental Protection Association (Sepa) president Wong Tack praised the Perak native’s courage in raising issues, especially environmental, when others showed hesitation - remarking that he did live up to his moniker.

During the 2010s, Muthu worked with Sepa in opposing the establishment of a coal power plant.

Wong ‘s successor Alexander Yee spoke of Muthu’s hardwork in being the “voice of the of the Sabahans” and the policymakers’ conscience.

“He spoke his mind and was never one to beat around the bush. You did not need wisdom to listen to him because he usually made his case clear and easy to understand.

“But you needed the courage to accept what he had to say, and that was usually the tough part,” Yee said as quoted.

Muthu also extended his work to youths and supported their activities.

Before championing environmental causes, Muthu arrived in Sabah as a teacher in the early 1970s.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary Lau Mee Yin and his two children Dr Anand Nainar and Michele Nainar.