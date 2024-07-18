Sabah’s Native Courts need leadership transformation to enhance service delivery

RANAU: The State Native Court (MAN) needs to undergo leadership transformation to cultivate a culture of professionalism to enhance its services in the state, said Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

He stated that a high level of professionalism can increase public confidence and perception of the quality of MAN’s service delivery system.

“Leadership transformation requires determination, commitment and continuous effort from all relevant parties,“ he said.

The Sabah Minister of Local Government and Housing made these remarks during the closing ceremony of the Excellent Native Chiefs Leadership Transformation Course Series 5 of 2024, held here today.

He stated that his ministry, through the Sabah Islamic Religious Department (JHEANS), prioritises the needs of native chiefs, who are among the crucial components of MAN, to ensure their services are strengthened.

MAN is a traditional legal system in Sabah used to resolve community issues, particularly involving customs such as marriage, inheritance, and land disputes. It was officially established through the Sabah Native Court Enactment 1992.

Dr Joachim stated that through the course, chiefs can deliver services in accordance with what they have learned, thereby reflecting the excellent corporate image and culture of MAN.

He urged native chiefs to constantly upgrade their skills, be innovative in seeking opportunities to expose themselves to new developments, and be proactive in acquiring knowledge.

A total of 203 participants attended the course, involving three state assembly areas: Kundasang, Karanaan, and Paginatan.