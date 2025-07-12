Anhui Unveils Teaser for 2025 World Manufacturing Convention, Extending a Global Invitation to Innovate Together

HEFEI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 - On July 10, Anhui officially released the teaser for the upcoming 2025 World Manufacturing Convention, setting the stage for this premier gathering of the global manufacturing community. Under the theme “Intelligent Manufacturing, Better Future,“ the teaser opens with a creative invitation addressed to an AI robot, symbolizing Anhui’s ambitions to build itself into a leading manufacturing hub and its openness to collaborate with the world on a brighter future.

Scheduled for September 20–23 in Hefei, Anhui, China, the 2025 Convention will welcome dignitaries, industry leaders, Fortune Global 500 executives, representatives from international organizations, diplomats, and sister-city delegations from nearly 50 countries and regions. Together, they will explore new pathways for advancing high-quality development in the manufacturing sector.

Endorsed by the State Council as a national-level event, the Convention is co-hosted by the Anhui Provincial Government and the National Advisory Committee on Building a Manufacturing Power, among others. Since its launch in 2018, it has grown into a key platform for showcasing China’s cutting-edge equipment, enabling global manufacturers to establish a presence in China, and promoting Chinese high-end manufacturing to the world.

This year’s edition will also feature the Artificial Intelligence & Consumer Electronics Expo and the China (Hefei) International Digital Economy Expo, with a focus on “Digital-Real Integration, Intelligent Future.” The exhibition is expected to reach unprecedented scale and influence, complemented by a series of high-level forums and matchmaking events designed to accelerate the convergence of AI, digital technologies, and manufacturing—fueling the growth of new productivity drivers.

The teaser release underscores Anhui’s confidence, dynamism, and commitment to innovation and industrial transformation, showcasing the boundless potential at the intersection of manufacturing and the digital economy. As a vibrant hub of innovation, Anhui warmly invites the world to join in this landmark celebration of human ingenuity and machine intelligence.

The video link is as follows: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brt6dMOMPG8

