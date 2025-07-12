Malayan Nurses Union praises 42-hour workweek for boosting morale

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malayan Nurses Union (MNU) has applauded the government’s decision to retain a 42-hour workweek for shift-based healthcare workers, stating it will enhance morale and motivation. MNU president Saaidah Athman expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Chief Secretary to the Government, Director-General of Public Service, and Health Minister for the exemption from the proposed 45-hour workweek.

The Public Service Department announced the exemption for five critical service schemes under the Health Ministry, benefiting 82,637 frontline personnel, including nurses, medical officers, and healthcare assistants. Saaidah highlighted that the union had previously raised concerns about the increased hours during consultations with the Health Ministry last November.

She emphasised the importance of reviewing salary structures and creating more critical posts to further strengthen the healthcare system. - Bernama