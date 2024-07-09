Sabah’s sovereignty reaffirmed by final landmark ruling - Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The final landmark judgment by the Supreme Court of the Netherlands in dismissing the appeal by the Sulu claimants marks a significant victory for Sabah and Malaysia, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“This ruling is excellent news for Sabah and Malaysia as it conclusively puts an end to a claim that Sabah has never recognised,” he said in a statement today.

The chief minister said it reaffirmed that Sabah’s sovereignty in Malaysia should not be doubted and challenged by anyone.

It further strengthened Sabah’s position as an integral part of Malaysia, with its sovereignty protected by the law, he said.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said announced that the government had obtained a final landmark victory at the Supreme Court of the Netherlands which ruled in favour of Malaysia and dismissed the appeal filed by the Sulu claimants.

The judgment, which ruled in favour of Malaysia, has closed the chapter on the attempt by the Sulu claimants to enforce illegitimate claims on Malaysia.