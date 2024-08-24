Sabah UMNO ready to regain party’s dominance - Bung Moktar

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah UMNO is fully prepared to take on the challenge for Barisan Nasional (BN) to win the next Sabah state election and help regain the party’s dominant position in both Sabah and national politics, said Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The Sabah UMNO chairman said the party machinery has been working on the ground for the past two years, conducting tours and preparations at all levels, including divisions and branches, involving the Youth, Wanita and Puteri wings.

“We don’t want these preparations to be done at the last minute because that would disrupt our strategy to win the election. However, certain preparations remain undisclosed due to strategic considerations.

“In any case, I will ensure that the challenges given by the party president and deputy president are taken up by us and become a reality, so that after the next Sabah state election, UMNO will be the government and not just a part of the government,” he told Bernama at the 2024 UMNO General Assembly here.

Yesterday, UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in his address at the assembly, said UMNO hopes to become the dominant party again and be free to choose any political partner that aligns with its agenda for the empowerment of Islam and the Malay community.

Bung Moktar said his team has already laid out strategies, particularly in key constituencies, to face the state polls, and is aware of Ahmad Zahid’s suggestion that UMNO must determine a new direction in the state.

“This means we need to open our doors wide, meaning we will study who we will collaborate with in the coming state polls, and in any collaboration negotiations, UMNO must be at the forefront,” said Bung Moktar, who is also the Sabah BN chairman.

He also reminded Sabah delegates attending the assembly to take full advantage of the knowledge and directives gained from the conference as ‘provisions’ for facing the Sabah polls.

Bung Moktar noted that the spirit of this year’s UMNO general assembly appears to be different from previous years, which he attributed to the aura of BN’s victory in the recent Nenggiri state by-election.

He added that not only delegates but also outside observers flocked to the assembly venue at the World Trade Centre, a clear signal that UMNO members want change from the UMNO leadership in determining the party’s direction for the future.