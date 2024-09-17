Sabah will continue to defend sovereignty of the state within Malaysia - Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will not budge even an inch, and will continue to defend the sovereignty of the state within Malaysia, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said even though tested by various threats and situations, all those things would not weaken the spirit and commitment of the people to continue to defend Sabah as part of a territory in the Federation of Malaysia.

“The final decision of the Supreme Court in the Netherlands, which rejected the appeal filed by the foreign party recently, is good news for Sabah and its people because it ended the claims by the irresponsible party on an issue that was not recognised by the people and the government.

“The rejection of the appeal directly strengthens Sabah’s sovereignty within Malaysia which cannot be disputed, not to mention disturbed by any party,” he said when speaking in conjunction with the 2024 Malaysia Day Celebration at Padang Merdeka here tonight.

Hajiji also expressed a million thanks to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Federal Government who have worked hard to defend Sabah’s rights and sovereignty in foreign courts.

“It was here at Padang Merdeka on September 16, 1963, more than six decades ago, that Sabah signed a historic agreement, forming the nation of Malaysia. Tonight, we are united in strengthening the consensus and consensus that was signed 61 years ago by leaders and freedom fighters of the previous homeland.

“Tonight, we celebrate that historic moment again, the unification of two regions in the Borneo archipelago with the Malay Peninsula to form a sovereign and independent nation state,” he added.

Hajiji said in the context of the state of Sabah, the decision made by the state leadership’s previous ones including Tun Mustapha Datu Harun, Tun Mohd Fuad Stephens, Datuk GS Sundang and Datuk Khoo Siak Chew was not only a wise and accurate decision, but brave, principled and big-hearted.

“With that decision, Sabah, from a state that reverse the effects of colonialism, began to enter a new era, take steps towards change and progress in all aspects of life,” he said.

Hajiji said the development and progress of the state and improving the standard of living of the people are two important agendas and the government’s priorities.

Hajiji said although there is still much more to be done to achieve independence and improve the standard of living of the people, especially in rural and interior areas, since more than six decades ago, Sabah has experienced considerable changes in various development sectors.

Even since becoming a partner in the establishment of Malaysia, changes after changes continue to occur, covering various economic and development sectors; especially in the fields of education, health, socio-economics, infrastructure and no less important in the field of defence and security, he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government had always given priority to initiatives that strengthen unity through cultural values and restore the image of Sabah which inculcates peace, harmony, tolerance and mutual respect.

“The fact is, Malaysia is a country with a pluralistic society which has been our common pride for a long time. This phenomenon of diversity is felt more and stands out more in the context of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.