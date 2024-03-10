Safety of MALBATT peacekeepers in Lebanon a priority - Adly

ALOR GAJAH: The government is monitoring development involving the Malaysia Battalion (MALBATT) 850-11, operating in Southern Lebanon, on a daily basis, says Deputy Minister of Defence Adly Zahari.

He said the safety of all personnel was always the priority, even though there was still yet to be a decision to bring the peacekeepers home.

“We are still there, but any operations have been stopped for the safety of the defence personnel... from time to time, we receive reports and developments involving them.

“So far we remain under the umbrella of the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL). So any decision (to be made) we will look at all their needs,“ he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he presented a contribution cheque from the Alor Gajah Parliamentary Constituency at Taman Sri Siantan Hall, Durian Tunggal, near here.

Since Sept 23, the Israeli armed forces have launched unprecedented airstrikes on Lebanon.

In a separate development, Adly, who is also Alor Gajah MP, said they had received about 500 applications to carry out various programmes and repair work in the constituency.

“So far, the RM1 million allocation received by the Alor Gajah Parliamentary Constituency has been disbursed through 470 applications involving various parties, including religious and educational institutions as well as needy residents.

“This includes RM120,000 (disbursed) in today’s programme to carry out various activities,“ he said.