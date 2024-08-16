Salary adjustment will be discussed at next Exco meeting - Chow

GEORGE TOWN: Penang will discuss the state’s public sector salary adjustment at the upcoming State Executive Council meeting, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He hinted that there will be a salary adjustment for state civil servants, but the amount or percentage needs to be reviewed and discussed first.

“Civil servants at the federal level will indeed receive the adjustment.

“However, for state civil servants, municipal council employees, and others in Penang, we will assess the financial impact of funding this increase. We anticipate that a salary adjustment will be necessary,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IJM Perennial Development Sdn Bhd (IJM Perennial) and four leading industry players for the supply of telecommunications infrastructure and hospitality services at The Light City today.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a 15 percent salary adjustment to civil servants in the Implementing, Management, and Professional groups, and seven percent for those in the Top Management group.

The salary adjustment will be implemented in phases, starting from Dec 1, 2024, for Phase 1, and from Jan 1, 2026, for Phase 2.

Regarding the MoU, Chow stated that it represents an agreement between IJM Perennial, Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, Globalcomm Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Galaxy Monyoun Hotel, and Hyatt International-Asia Pacific for the supply of 5G infrastructure, hotel franchising agreements, and hotel management.

“I believe that by next year, we should start seeing the first few events hosted by the Penang Waterfront Convention Centre (PWCC). This facility is something we can be proud of,” he said.

The PWCC is part of Penang’s waterfront development and is a joint venture between IJM Corporation Bhd and Perennial Holdings Private Ltd, the main developers of The Light City.

PWCC is the largest convention centre in Penang and is expected to become a central hub for The Light City, driving growth in the state’s meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sector, as well as its tourism industry.