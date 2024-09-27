Santuni MADANI: Kampung Kuak Hulu has potential to become tourist destination

GERIK: Kampung Kuak Hulu in Pengkalan Hulu near here possesses great potential to be developed into a tourist destination due to its breathtaking scenery and the many attractions in its vicinity.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said she has been informed that the village hosts various interesting events, such as a rakit race, the loma fish festival, and hiking activities, in addition to traditional food offerings.

“Ever since I was a child, I have seen this village as a beautiful place, with its mountains and the authentic feel of a traditional village that evokes a sense of connection to kampung life,” she said.

She said this at a press conference after officiating the Education Ministry’s Santuni MADANI Programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuak Hulu in Pengkalan Hulu near here today.

Kampung Kuak Hulu is home to over 1,700 residents from 349 families, whose economic activities are primarily centred around agriculture, animal husbandry, fishing, and businesses.

According to Fadhlina, the village was selected for the programme due to its demographic significance as the northernmost village in Perak and because it is her mother’s birthplace.

“I believe it’s time for me to return and offer my services here, especially since many of my relatives still live in this village. This motivates me to give my best to the community,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said based on today’s engagement session with relevant stakeholders about the village, she learned that there are no pressing concerns about education dropouts and health issues so far.

“I want to thank the Director of the State Development Office of Perak. All requests and needs, especially those related to infrastructure, have been approved.

“We hope that the repaired infrastructure, particularly the futsal court, field, road, and school, will benefit the residents of Kampung Kuak Hulu,” she said.

Fadhlina said that the matters brought up in today’s engagement session with residents will be addressed in stages by all relevant agencies and the local community.

She mentioned that there was a proposal to establish a community fire brigade in the village, and the Fire and Rescue Department had already assured support in terms of training and assistance with registration.

“Insya-Allah, we will return to ensure that all our wishes and aspirations for the Santuni MADANI programme are realised.

“We will return in three months to check on the progress, especially regarding the infrastructure projects that have been approved, and to follow up on the community development discussions we had earlier,” she added.

The Santun MADANI: Satu Pemimpin, Satu Kampung programme is an initiative by the MADANI Government designed to enhance the village’s potential and the community’s capacity through direct monitoring and engagement, aimed at identifying socioeconomic issues and the needs of local residents.