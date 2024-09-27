Sanusi expresses gratitude to Selangor Sultan for accepting his apology

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has expressed his gratitude to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, for accepting his apology over remarks he made during the state election campaign in July last year.

In a statement today, Muhammad Sanusi said he was resolved to adhere to Sultan Sharafuddin’s advice to be more cautious and mindful of his words, especially when in Selangor.

“May His Royal Highness’s forgiveness and kindness bring further goodness, and may Selangor Darul Ehsan be blessed by Allah SWT,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi also prayed for Sultan Sharafuddin to be blessed with longevity and good health by Allah SWT, so he may continue to rule with justice and wisdom.

Yesterday, Sultan Sharafuddin accepted Muhammad Sanusi’s request for an apology.

In a letter of consent for forgiveness shared on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page, the Selangor Ruler said that the apology was accepted in the spirit of brotherhood among Muslims and the Malays.

On Wednesday, Muhammad Sanusi sought forgiveness from the Selangor Sultan, regarding his statement in July last year that was considered disrespectful and insulting to the Ruler.