BATU PAHAT: The search and rescue operation (SAR) to locate one more victim who went missing after their boat capsized on Friday was suspended yesterday until new leads are found.

The fisherman who is still missing is 53-year-old Raud Darus@Hamid.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said that the body of the third victim was discovered by a ferry yesterday.

It said the body of Lee Pong Ling, 68, was found by the crew of the MV Mulia Kencana 20, which was travelling from Bengkalis, Indonesia to Muar, at 2 pm yesterday, about 25 nautical miles from the scene of the incident.

“The body of the victim was handed over to the police team before being brought to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) Muar for further action.

ALSO READ: Fisherman rescued, another missing after boat capsizes off Pulau Indah

“This search operation ended on the fifth day as there were no new leads to locate Raud,” it said in a statement.

“However, the MMEA assets, while conducting routine patrols, will continue the search for the victim,” it said.

On Friday, four fishermen went missing while another was found safe after their boat capsized about 6.8 nautical miles southwest of Tanjung Segenting due to bad weather.

The bodies of two fishermen were discovered on June 22 and 23, respectively.

In the meantime, the SAR operation to locate ferry passenger Juli Afriko, 30, who fell into the sea while travelling from Muar to Bengkalis, resumed today.

ALSO READ: Body of second victim of capsized fishing boat found