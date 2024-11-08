Sarawak plants 35 million trees, highest among states

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak has successfully planted 35 million trees as part of the 100 Million Tree Planting Campaign 2020-2025 initiative, aimed at raising public awareness about the importance of conserving and rehabilitating forest areas.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii said that this achievement placed Sarawak first among states in Malaysia for its commitment to the campaign.

“This effort is part of our commitment to reducing the impacts of climate change and restoring affected ecosystems,“ he said when opening the Karnival Alam Kita Sarikei 2024 at Dewan Sentral Sarikei, Sarawak, yesterday.

Huang said Sarawak also played a crucial role in forest conservation and renewable energy use, contributing to global efforts to tackle climate change through Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Under the Paris Agreement, Malaysia has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 45 per cent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, involving various sectors including energy, transportation, and agriculture.

On the carnival, Huang said that its objective was to enhance and promote public awareness of sustainability practices, as well as to strengthen the ministry’s collaboration with its stakeholders.

“The Karnival Alam Kita also symbolises the commitment of the MADANI Government and NRES to ensure that the natural heritage entrusted to us today remains sustainable for future generations.

He added that the ministry was taking steps to ‘go down to the ground’ with departments and agencies, as well as key stakeholders through the carnival, with the goal of fostering a green cultural value among the community and improving environmental sustainability literacy among the public.

“Besides serving as a platform for the ministry to educate the public, the carnival also provides NRES with an opportunity to gather grassroots input and feedback to enhance its services and those of the departments and agencies under it,” he said.