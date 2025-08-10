Para athlete Haziq graduates with 3.99 CGPA, credits sporting spirit

PARA bowler Mohamad Haziq Danish Rozainy, who graduated from Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Polytechnic (PSA) today, said that the determination and fighting spirit he gained from being an athlete spurred him to excel in his studies.

The 21-year-old said he never neglected his duties as a student and plans to have a stable career in the technical field even though he is a national para athlete and is preparing for the upcoming 2025 ASEAN Deaf Games.

“Initially, I had trouble with the English and Mathematics subjects, but I applied the same fighting spirit in me as an athlete into the academic field, and I managed to get a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.99 at the end of my studies.

“I’ll continue to try and gain as much knowledge to secure better jobs in the future and compete within the society as a normal person,” he said through an interpreter at the 26th PSA convocation here today, where he received his Mechanical Maintenance Skills Certificate.

He said his success proved that polytechnics gave persons with disabilities the opportunity to learn comfortably alongside normal students, thanks to the availability of various facilities.

These facilities, including interpreters, learning aids and financial assistance, allowed him to study subjects ranging from welding to vehicle maintenance, he added.

Mohamad Haziq was among the 937 graduates who received their certificates at the convocation ceremony today and will be competing at the 2025 ASEAN Deaf Games in Jakarta, Indonesia from Aug 20 to 26. - Bernama