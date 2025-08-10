Tour bus crashes into cars on Genting descent, no serious injuries

KUANTAN: A tour bus transporting mostly Vietnamese nationals crashed into two cars while descending from Genting Highlands in Bentong.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman confirmed the incident occurred at KM17.3 around 5 pm.

The bus, driven by a local man, carried 21 passengers, including a tour guide.

“The bus went out of control before hitting the rear of a Perodua Myvi and a Toyota Innova,” said Yahaya.

All three vehicles were forced onto the road shoulder following the collision.

The bus driver sustained minor injuries, while all passengers escaped unharmed.

The Myvi driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bentong Hospital by bystanders.

Passengers in the Myvi and Toyota Innova remained unhurt, according to police.

A Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman stated the bus was en route from Genting Highlands to Batu Caves.

A Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT) with three personnel responded to the scene.

No serious injuries were reported despite the severity of the crash. - Bernama