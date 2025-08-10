Jalur Gemilang must be displayed correctly with respect - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The Jalur Gemilang, as a symbol of the nation’s sovereignty, must be displayed correctly and with respect, in accordance with the law, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

In a Facebook post, Loke reminded that any misuse or errors involving the national flag or symbols, including the Jalur Gemilang and the Malaysian Coat of Arms, are subject to the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963.

“When incidents involving flag errors occur, the police, as the enforcement authorities, must be allowed to take appropriate action, based on the principle of the Rule of Law,” Loke said.

Loke, who is also the Transport Minister, acknowledged that while Malaysians eagerly anticipate August each year, improper display of the Jalur Gemilang has sparked heated debates on social media and could shift the focus away from National Day celebrations.

“With National Day approaching, let us focus on strengthening unity, respecting our diversity, and contributing to the development and progress of the Malaysia we all cherish,” he added.

Meanwhile, PKR vice president Chang Lih Kang called for strict action against those found guilty of displaying the Jalur Gemilang upside down.

Chang, who is also the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation said the flag, as the nation’s symbol, should always be displayed correctly.

“There is no reason to display the Jalur Gemilang incorrectly. It represents the spirit, struggle, and unity of all Malaysians,” Chang said in a Facebook post.

Chang expressed confidence that Malaysia’s laws and enforcement bodies are well-equipped to address this issue and hoped that no one would try to incite division or hatred among the people.

“As we celebrate this noble month of independence, I urge all politicians to focus on fostering unity, not division,” he added. - Bernama