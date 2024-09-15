Sarawak Premier calls for joint efforts to address homelessness

KUCHING: The issue of homelessness requires joint efforts at both the state and federal levels, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He emphasised the need for improved support services, including counseling, to better assist the homeless while ensuring their overall welfare.

“The government is committed to assisting by establishing centres where the homeless can receive help. We also encourage them to avoid sleeping on the streets by providing transit centres,” he said.

He pointed out the importance of psychological support, adding that the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) should offer extensive counseling services to reduce the number of homeless individuals.

“In Sarawak, efforts are underway to provide social support in this area,” he said at the opening of the 2024 Kembara KASIH KPWKM and the mobile support centre (PSSS) at Tebingan, Kuching today.

Abang Johari said government initiatives such as the PSSS are essential in improving the psychosocial wellbeing of communities, particularly in Sarawak’s rural and remote areas.

“The creation of the PSSS is crucial, and I believe that programmes like Kembara KASIH help raise awareness, enabling us to better support communities across Malaysia,“ he said.

Sarawak’s first Mobile PSSS will accompany the Kembara KASIH tour, offering services like counseling and guidance sessions, mental health screenings and welfare assistance referrals.

The Kembara KASIH KPWKM programme, running until Sept 22, will cover eight districts across the state, including Kuching, Sibu, Kapit, Bintulu, Sibuti, Miri, Limbang, and Lawas, spanning a total area of 1,456 kilometres.

A range of free services will be available throughout the programme, including the MADANI Community Outreach Programme, the Child Advocacy Programme and the Anti-Sexual Harassment Advocacy Outreach Programme.

Also present were Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Sarawak Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development (KPWK) Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah and KPWKM secretary-general Dr Maziah Che Yusoff.