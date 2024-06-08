Sarawak’s education institutions must keep up with state technological agenda

KUCHING: Sarawak’s educational institutions need to keep up with the diverse technological fields that are being explored by the state.

State Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said these fields include hydrogen, solar energy and, most recently, the aerospace industry.

“Therefore, continuous professional development for teachers and lecturers in the state education institutions is essential.

“This approach enables schools and universities to have experts and offer a broad range of forward-looking electives, allowing students to explore various fields and develop specialised skills.”

He said this in his speech during the opening ceremony of the Advanced Sustainable Technology International Conference (ASTECH) Sarawak 2024 here today.

Meanwhile, Sagah said that while Sarawak emphasises cultivating future young talent, it is imperative to ensure that its human capital is professionally recognised and accredited.

“We urged our current professionals to register as professional technicians or technologists. We have set a target of 10,000 registered professionals by 2025.

“As of June this year, Sarawak has 6,555 registered professionals under the Malaysia Board of Technologies,” he said.