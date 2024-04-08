Sarawak to provide additional funds for CIQS infrastructure development

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is set to allocate additional funds to enhance infrastructure leading to the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (CIQS) Complex, aiming to accelerate upgrading of the national border in the state.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the additional funds will be allocated primarily to the CIQS facilities at Tebedu and Serian-Entikong (Indonesia) in the south, as well as Ba’kelalan and Lawas-Long Midang (Indonesia) in the north of the state.

We are already working with the Federal government and implementing strategies to develop these border areas, particularly Tebedu-Entikong and Ba’kelalan,” he said.

“We are committed to supporting this effort, as there are dual carriageways to Tebedu and an adjacent industrial zone. We can build the necessary roads and invest in these areas,” he added after a book launch on Sarawak’s first Governor, Tun Openg.

He said this in response to a statement by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof yesterday that the RM1 billion allocated for upgrading CIQS facilities has not yet been fully utilised by the relevant ministries and agencies.

In January 2023, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced funding to upgrade the CIQS facilities at the Sarawak and Sabah borders.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari emphasised the need to expedite the upgrading process due to the construction of Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, in Kalimantan.

“The RM1 billion is not just for Tebedu and Serian but also includes Ba’kelalan, Lawas and Tapak Megah in Kapit, which is a new border post

“Though the amount is not sufficient, we will focus on what we can achieve with the funds we have, as the total cost of construction is quite high,” he said.