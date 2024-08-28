Saudi tourism authority to hold exhibition on Nusuk platform in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: In a bid to showcase the array of services and facilities available to visitors and pilgrims, the Saudi Tourism Authority will organise an interactive exhibition in Malaysia starting tomorrow to present the Nusuk platform, aiming to offer a seamless and enriching experience for its guests.

Saudi Arabia, which aims to welcome 30 million umrah pilgrims from around the world by 2030, also organised an informative meeting on Tuesday about the unified government platform “Nusuk” for the business sector in Malaysia.

“Nusuk” is the official platform for planning, booking and enhancing the experience in Makkah, Madinah and beyond.

In a statement, the Saudi Tourism Authority said the unique interactive virtual reality (VR) exhibition will be held at IOI City Mall in Putrajaya from Aug 28 to Sept 1. It showcases a collection of distinctive Islamic historical stories.

“Dedicated booths will be given to ten Malaysian companies accredited by the Nusuk platform to introduce visitors to, and encourage them to perform umrah and visit Madinah.

“The event also provides an opportunity to explore diverse Saudi destinations and post-umrah tourism experiences, giving visitors the chance to enjoy the warm hospitality of the Saudi people, and the privilege of a 90-day stay in Saudi Arabia annually,” the statement read.

On the informative meeting held on Tuesday, the Saudi Tourism Authority said several private-sector representatives from both countries (Malaysia and Saudi), specifically travel and Umrah agencies, participated in an exclusive introductory meeting held in Kuala Lumpur.

“During the meeting, they discussed challenges, explored potential solutions, coordinated unique opportunities, and introduced the services provided by Nusuk partners to Malaysian pilgrims and visitors,” the statement read.

The event was held under the patronage of Saudi’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, and was attended by several Saudi government officials.

The Saudi Tourism Authority has more than 200 accredited partners offering various services, which include aviation, accommodation, transportation, various logistical services, and the organisation of tourist programmes and tours.

The Saudi Tourism Authority said citizens of 66 countries, including Malaysia, can now apply for an e-visa through the Visit Saudi platform.

This streamlined process facilitates the arrival of umrah pilgrims, enabling them to visit the Prophet’s Mosque and Al Rawdah Al Sharifah, when obtaining an appointment through the Nusuk app, and exploring the historical, cultural, and heritage sites in Makkah and Madinah, the statement added.

This offers a unique spiritual experience for the guests of Allah throughout the year, except during the Hajj season, it added.