KPDN tightens border checks at Tebedu ICQS to curb smuggling

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has intensified surveillance at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex in Tebedu to combat smuggling and ensure regulatory compliance.

Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh stated that since April this year, Sarawak KPDN has been conducting routine vehicle inspections at the ICQS to verify adherence to laws governing commercial and private transport.

“KPDN has collaborated with Tebedu ICQS to deploy officers four days a week, focusing on preventing the misuse and illegal movement of controlled goods,” she said in a statement today.

Fuziah added that the ministry is refining strategies to address leakages, including intelligence-led operations and frequent checks at petrol stations near border areas.

“Strategic partnerships with enforcement agencies like the General Operations Force, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, and the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency are also underway,” she noted.