Schools crucial for social integration, unity – Awang Tengah

BINTULU: Schools are not only vital for acquiring education but also for fostering social integration and unity, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said.

Awang Tengah, who is also the Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment and the Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, said despite Sarawak’s diverse races, religions and cultures, the community remains united and lives harmoniously.

“Although we come from different religious and cultural backgrounds, we are united as Sarawakians. In other words, we are one Sarawakian,“ he said at a Townhall session at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Campus, which saw the participation of 1,100 attendees, in conjunction with Sarawak Day.

He highlighted that the harmonious coexistence has facilitated Sarawak’s advancement through the new economy, aiming to become a high-income state in Malaysia.

“Bintulu, in particular, has benefited from the new economy with a focus on environmental sustainability, emerging as a hub for foreign investment, especially in the oil and gas sector, including upstream and downstream activities, carbon capture, utilisation and storage, as well as hydrogen and biofuel production,“ he added.

The 61st Sarawak Day celebrations will culminate with an event at Bintulu’s Old Airport at 8 pm today, with the attendance of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and state and federal cabinet ministers.